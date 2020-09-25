TSA photo

Albany International Airport Gets CT Checkpoint Scanner

A new advanced technology computed tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner that provides 3-D imaging has been installed and is in use at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Albany International Airport. The new technology provides critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint and improves the capability for TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat.

The system applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer. If a bag requires further screening, TSA officers will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside. 

Passengers using this machine at Albany International Airport will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

Read more at TSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Go to Top
X
X