Albany International Airport Gets CT Checkpoint Scanner

A new advanced technology computed tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner that provides 3-D imaging has been installed and is in use at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Albany International Airport. The new technology provides critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint and improves the capability for TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat.

The system applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer. If a bag requires further screening, TSA officers will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.

Passengers using this machine at Albany International Airport will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

