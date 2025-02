All 80 people on board a plane which crashed and overturned while landing in Toronto have survived, officials said.

The Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis skidded along the runway with flames visible and it came to a halt upside down as firefighters came to the rescue.

Survivors said they were suspended upside down in their seats and had to release themselves, dropping on to the ceiling before clambering out on to the snow-covered tarmac.

