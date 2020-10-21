Atlantic City International Airport Gets New Credential Authentication Technology

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has installed new technology at the security checkpoint at Atlantic City International Airport that confirms the validity of a traveler’s identification and confirms their flight information in near real time.

“The new credential authentication technology (CAT) enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents such as driver’s licenses and passports at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Through a secured connection, the credential authentication unit will also confirm the passenger’s flight status in near real time, so a traveler doesn’t need to hand over their boarding pass to the TSA officer.”

A CAT unit consists of the passport reader, an ID card reader, a federal personal identity verification ID card reader, a monitor, a stand and a UV light.

Passengers should approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and hand their ID to the TSA officer who will insert it in the scanner for authentication. Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass (electronic or paper), thus reducing a touchpoint. The CAT unit will verify that the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day; however, a boarding pass may be requested for travelers under the age of 18 and/or those with ID issues.

Even with TSA’s use of CAT, travelers still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

CAT units authenticate several thousand types of IDs including passports, military common access cards, retired military ID cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, U.S. visas and driver’s licenses and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments.

It is critical that travelers have their REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or other acceptable form of identification by the October 1, 2021, deadline. The CAT units will not accept a driver’s license after this date if it is not REAL ID-compliant.

