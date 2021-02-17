Baltimore CBP Revokes Second Trusted Traveler’s Status in One Month for Zero Tolerance Penalty

For the second time in one month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport revoked a trusted traveler’s membership benefits for violating U.S. law.

After the man returned on a flight from Cancun, Mexico, CBP officers discovered marijuana, a grinder, and drug paraphernalia during a random compliance examination of the man’s baggage. CBP officers assessed a $500 Zero Tolerance penalty and revoked his Global Entry trusted traveler status.

CBP is not identifying the traveler because he was not criminally charged.

On January 18, CBP officers revoked another Global Entry member’s status and issued him a $500 Zero Tolerance penalty after CBP narcotics detector dog Pike alerted to marijuana in the man’s golf bag. The man returned to BWI on a flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Global Entry allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. CBP randomly inspects trusted travelers to ensure continued compliance with the programs’ terms and conditions. Violations will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

“In return for the privilege of expedited processing upon arrival to the United States, we expect trusted travelers to fully comply with our nation’s laws. When they violate our trust, we terminate their participation in the program,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office. “Global Entry members and enrollees in our other trusted traveler programs can expect to be checked periodically. These occasional inspections of enrollees are a cornerstone to safeguarding the integrity of our trusted traveler programs.”

Though some states have decriminalized marijuana possession or use, importation of illicit narcotics remains illegal according to federal law.

CBP seized an average of 3,677 pounds of dangerous drugs every day across the United States last year. Learn more about what CBP accomplished during “A Typical Day” in 2020.

Read more at CBP

