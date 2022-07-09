71 F
Biden Taps Phillip A. Washington to Lead the FAA

By Kylie Bielby
President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Phillip (Phil) A. Washington, as Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Phillip A. Washington was nominated by Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock and unanimously confirmed by the Denver City Council as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Denver International Airport. Prior to this, Washington was the CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro). At Metro, Washington managed a budget of more than $8 billion and oversaw 11,000 employees that transported 1.2 million boarding passengers daily on a fleet of 2,200 clean-air buses and six rail lines. Washington also previously served as the CEO of Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) and worked as the Assistant General Manager of RTD for nearly 10 years before being named CEO.

Originally from the South Side of Chicago, Washington is a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Army, where he held the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He retired from active duty, is a disabled veteran and was awarded the prestigious Defense Superior Service Medal for exceptional service to his country. He holds a B.A. in Business from Columbia College, and an M.A. in Management from Webster University.

Billy Nolen has been serving as acting FAA Administrator after Steve Dickson departed at the end of March.

Washington’s confirmation hearing will be held by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Read the announcement at The White House

