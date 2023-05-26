Bill to Require FAA to Establish a NOTAM Task Force to Improve Aviation Safety Advances

Ranking Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Rick Larsen (D-WA) and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA) have applauded the progress of the passage of the NOTAM Improvement Act of 2023.

The bill directs the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to establish the FAA Task Force on NOTAM (notice to airmen required by international or domestic law) Improvement. A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means. It states the abnormal status of a component of the National Airspace System – not the normal status.

Under the terms of the bill, the task force would (1) review existing methods for presenting NOTAMs and flight operations information to pilots; (2) review regulations and policies relating to NOTAMs, including their content and presentation to pilots; (3) evaluate and determine best practices to organize, prioritize, and present flight operations information in a manner that optimizes pilot review and retention of relevant information; (4) provide recommendations to improve the presentation of NOTAM information; and (5) report to Congress on its reviews and evaluations.

“This winter’s NOTAM outage, which caused mass flight cancellations and delays, demonstrated the need to invest in technology to maintain America’s gold standard in aviation safety and reliably get Americans where they need to be,” Ranking Member Larsen said. “This bipartisan bill will strengthen the integrity of the NOTAM system to provide relevant and timely updates to pilots and flight crews while ensuring the stability, resilience and security of our aviation IT system.”

“Since the near-miss incident at San Francisco International Airport in 2017, caused in part by the outdated NOTAM system, I have been working to improve aviation safety for both the workforce and the flying public, and am proud to see this bill passed in a bipartisan manner,” Rep. DeSaulnier said. “The NOTAM Improvement Act, and the task force that it creates, will play an important role in the FAA’s ongoing NOTAM modernization initiative, which should be an important part of our ongoing conversations as we address and improve all aspects of aviation safety.”

Read the full text of the bill at Congress