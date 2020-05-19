Bipartisan Bill Would Restrict Purchases of Airport Equipment from Chinese Companies

Lawmakers on Monday introduced bipartisan legislation that would prohibit the use of federal funds to purchase airport equipment made in countries that may pose a national security threat to the United States, such as China.

The Airport Infrastructure Resources Security Act would apply to purchases of passenger boarding bridges and other infrastructure from countries deemed by federal officials to pose a national security threat, and those involved in stealing U.S. intellectual property (IP).

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), who introduced the bill alongside Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas), pointed to China as a major threat, particularly amid increased tensions over the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more at The Hill

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)