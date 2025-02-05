35.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityMaritime Security

Bodies of All Victims Have Been Recovered From Washington D.C. Air Crash

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A U.S. Coast Guard Potomac River Aviation incident command response boat crew and the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal conduct operations in Washington, January 31, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

Crews working at the site of the deadliest aviation disaster in a generation have recovered all 67 victims of the collision between two aircraft over the Potomac River in Washington, DC, officials said Tuesday. Now, their attention turns to clearing the remaining wreckage.

The Bombardier CRJ700 jet operating as American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission ran into each other over the river nearly a week ago in an accident that remains unexplained.

More parts of the plane – which will also form pieces of the puzzle investigators are trying to solve – were pulled from the river Tuesday morning. One section of the plane’s fuselage lay sideways on a barge, a row of cabin windows clearly visible. By afternoon, the plane’s tail – with its distinctive red, white and blue livery – was removed from the murky water.

Read the rest of the story at CNN.

Previous article
Rubio Pledges U.S. Support for Costa Rica’s Fight Against Cyberattacks
Next article
FBI, CISA, and UK NCSC Release Guidance on Digital Forensics and Protective Monitoring for Network Devices
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals