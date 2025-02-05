Bodies of All Victims Have Been Recovered From Washington D.C. Air Crash

Crews working at the site of the deadliest aviation disaster in a generation have recovered all 67 victims of the collision between two aircraft over the Potomac River in Washington, DC, officials said Tuesday. Now, their attention turns to clearing the remaining wreckage.

The Bombardier CRJ700 jet operating as American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission ran into each other over the river nearly a week ago in an accident that remains unexplained.

More parts of the plane – which will also form pieces of the puzzle investigators are trying to solve – were pulled from the river Tuesday morning. One section of the plane’s fuselage lay sideways on a barge, a row of cabin windows clearly visible. By afternoon, the plane’s tail – with its distinctive red, white and blue livery – was removed from the murky water.

