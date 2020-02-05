Body Found in Long-Term Parking at Tallahassee International Airport

A routine check of Tallahassee International Airport’s long-term parking lot led to the discovery of a body inside a vehicle.

Airport workers checking the lot found a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. that had been parked there “for an extended period of time,” said Officer Kevin Bradshaw, a spokesman for the Tallahassee Police Department. The workers contacted TPD’s airport police.

“Responding officers discovered a deceased person inside the vehicle,” Bradshaw said in a news release. “TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.”

Read more at the Tallahassee Democrat

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)