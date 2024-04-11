Pilots, owners and operators of private aircraft will now be fined if they do not provide the UK’s Border Force with advance passenger information online before they depart to or from the UK, under new regulations to strengthen security.

The regulations, which came into force on April 6, will mean that Border Force and the police can better identify potential security threats, prevent and detect crime, and monitor immigration status. Previously, advance passenger information could be submitted by email, fax or other manual methods.

Pilots, owners and operators of general aviation flights will now need to provide advance passenger information online from 48 hours to no later than two hours before their departure, otherwise they will be liable for a civil penalty of up to £10,000 (US$12,700).

