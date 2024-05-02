In a recent judgment at the U.S. District Court in Bangor, Alexander Michael Dominic MacDonald, a 30-year-old from Chelmsford, England, received a sentence of time served and was ordered to make restitution after pleading guilty to charges of interfering with a flight crew. The incident, which occurred on a United Airlines flight from London to Newark on March 1, 2024, led to an unplanned landing at Bangor International Airport.

Chief U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence, recognizing the time MacDonald had already spent in custody since his arrest on the day of the incident. In addition to his time served, MacDonald is compelled to pay restitution amounting to $20,638.00.

Court documents reveal that MacDonald engaged in a loud dispute with a fellow passenger mid-flight. His escalating aggression prompted intervention by flight attendants, whom he subsequently threatened and intimidated. The situation intensified when the flight’s international purser tried to deescalate MacDonald’s disruptive behavior, only to face threats that MacDonald would “mess up the plane.” Eventually, MacDonald was subdued with flex cuffs, and the decision was made to divert the flight to Bangor to ensure the safety of all on board.

This case was thoroughly investigated by the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Bangor Police Department, underlining the seriousness with which such disruptions are treated due to their potential threat to passenger safety and flight operations.