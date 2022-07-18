73.4 F
Cargo Plane Transporting Military Munitions Crashes in Greece, Killing Eight

By Homeland Security Today
The aircraft crashed in northern Greece. (Google Maps)

A cargo plane crashed in northern Greece on Saturday, killing all eight people on board and raising concerns about the Serbian military equipment it was carrying.

The plane had been transporting equipment including illuminating mortar shells and training shells to Bangladesh when it crashed near Eleftheroupoli in the northeastern Kavala region, the Serbian Minister of Defense Nebojša Stefanović said, according to Reuters.

Members of a mine clearing division have now entered the crash site and are investigating and identifying the munitions the plane was carrying, public broadcaster ERT reported, adding that the identification process will be followed by collection and demolition or on-site neutralization of the items as needed.

Read the full story at CNN

