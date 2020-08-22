CBP AMO Updates and Standardizes its Aviation Fleet

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) continues to add to its aviation fleet through the long-term acquisition of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter variants and H125 helicopters for units across the nation.

The most recent acquisitions of the UH-60 and H125 models occurred this August. The El Paso Air Branch received two UH-60 helicopter variants to replace UH-1 Huey models, enabling increased speed, range, and capability to transport twice the amount of personnel. AMO will allocate 12 additional UH-60 helicopter variants, which will bring the fleet to a total of 35 by Fiscal Year 2027.

AMO accepted the first of 17 Airbus H125 helicopters (the new manufacturer designation for AS350 models) in Grand Prairie, Texas, on August 11. The H125 aircraft will replace EC120 and older AS350 models.

AMO currently has approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

