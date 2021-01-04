CBP and Simplified Arrival Stop Imposter at Washington Dulles

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a Minnesota man on December 28 at Washington Dulles International Airport after officers identified him as an impostor attempting to use his brother’s passport.

Ali Yassin Mohamed, a 25 year-old man from Minneapolis, Minn., arrived on a flight from Doha, Qatar and presented a U.S. passport. CBP’s Simplified Arrival facial comparison technology detected a biometric mismatch and a CBP officer referred Mohamed to a secondary examination. Simplified Arrival uses biometric facial comparison technology to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States.

During the secondary examination, Mohamed allegedly admitted to CBP officers that he used his brother’s passport as his own identification. A computer search revealed that Mohamed had outstanding arrest warrants from Ramsey County, Minn., for drug and ammunition possession charges in addition to a probation violation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia will prosecute Mohamed on the impostor charges.

“Posing as someone else when attempting to enter the United States is a serious violation of U.S. immigration law and has very serious consequences, such as criminal prosecution in this case,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection officers enforce our nation’s immigration laws. This is a great example of how our officers use their law enforcement experience coupled with biometric facial comparison to detect the entry of impostors deliberately masquerading as lawful travelers.”

Read more at CBP

