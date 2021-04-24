(Sheboygan County Memorial Airport)

CBP Announces Opening of Sheboygan County Memorial Airport User Fee Facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that Sheboygan County Memorial Airport in Sheboygan, Wisconsin began operating as a User Fee Facility (UFF) on April 12, 2021.

The UFF program is a public-private partnership mechanism where a small airport which has been approved by CBP may receive the services of one or more CBP officers to process passengers and cargo entering the United States.

“CBP is excited to deploy resources and innovations to help improve the traveler experience in Sheboygan,” said ­­­Chad Shulfer, Port Director, Green Bay, Wisconsin.  “This new facility embodies the best Sheboygan has to offer while highlighting the partnership between CBP and our local community.”

There are 65 active UFFs that employ 94 CBP officers around the country, all of which are airports. An additional seven facilities are in the process of becoming UFFs.

Pursuant to 19 U.S.C. §58b, CBP authorizes the Executive Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Field Operations, through delegated authority, to enter into agreements with certain airports and other facilities, wherein CBP makes customs services available and charges a fee for the use of such customs services at designated UFFs. Charging the Sponsor fees exempt the use of taxpayer dollars to fund the UFFs.

