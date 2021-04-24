Finches concealed in hair rollers were also found by CBP on March 28. (CBP)

CBP Finds More Finches Hidden in Baggage at JFK International Airport

CBP agriculture specialists discovered 40 finches concealed in hair rollers inside a Guyana man’s baggage at John F. Kennedy International Airport on April 17. It was the second discovery of finches by CBP at JFK in less than a month.

CBP officers discovered the finches during a secondary baggage examination after the 36-year-old man arrived on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana. CBP agriculture specialists consulted with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors who directed CBP to seize the finches.

The man, who was destined to an address in New York City, was not criminally charged; however, CBP assessed a $300 civil penalty, deemed the man inadmissible into the United States, and placed him on a Guyana-bound flight later that same day.

CBP agriculture specialists quarantined the finches and turned them over to the United States Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

Previously CBP at JFK discovered 29 finches concealed in hair rollers inside a Guyana man’s baggage on March 28.

The public is encouraged to Report Wildlife Crime tips to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to [email protected] or at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477).

Improperly imported birds pose the potential threat of introducing Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, to the United States poultry industry.

