CBP Intercept $9.3 Million in Counterfeit Merchandise

The largest holiday shopping season is underway and counterfeiters are eager to fool U.S. consumers into purchasing goods. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Dallas Fort Worth port of entry intercepted a shipment of counterfeit footwear, handbags, and textiles worth over $9.3 million dollars.

This shipment of counterfeit designer merchandise originated in China and was destined for McKinney, Texas.

“Criminal organizations are well aware that consumers will be shopping online for the best deals this holiday season,” said Timothy M. Lemaux, Port Director, Area Port of Dallas. “Our officers will take every opportunity to protect the American consumer and we caution those consumers that if an online deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is.”

CBP officers performed a thorough examination of the shipment of 148 boxes manifested as “Ladies Sweater Ladies Sweatpants”. That exam yielded a treasure trove of poorly packaged footwear, handbags and textiles bearing protected trademarks such as Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Adida’s Yeezy designer footwear line. Officers suspected that the imported merchandise may have been counterfeit due to its poor quality of workmanship, packaging inconsistent with genuine merchandise, and previous experience with similar products.

CBP worked in cooperation with Consumer Products and Mass Merchandise, Centers for Excellence and Expertise Import Division, determined that the items were in fact counterfeit and infringing on protected trademarks. CBP provided the importer an opportunity to provide documentation of applicable licenses or agreements permitting the use of those registered trademarks prior to the seizure.

In fiscal year 20, CBP processed $2.4 trillion in imports, ensuring that goods coming into the country are safe and legal. By the end of the last fiscal year, CBP recorded more than 23,700 seizures of counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of $1.2 billion.

