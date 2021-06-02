CBP Introduces Remote Interview Pilot for Trusted Traveler Programs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has launched a remote interview pilot for renewing Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) members.

This pilot enables eligible TTP members to complete enrollment renewal interviews with a CBP Officer through video teleconferencing, while ensuring that the remote interview process maintains high security and privacy standards.

Some renewing Global Entry members who are conditionally approved are eligible to participate in the pilot. Renewing NEXUS, FAST and SENTRI members will be integrated into the pilot over the next several weeks through a phased approach. First-time TTP applicant are not yet eligible to participate. Due to the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S. land borders, NEXUS and FAST-North interviews at U.S. and Canadian enrollment centers remain suspended until further notice.

“CBP has readily adapted its operations to secure and facilitate lawful travel throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said William A. Ferrara, Executive Assistant Commissioner of the CBP Office of Field Operations. “The remote interview pilot will add convenience for TTP applicants, while allowing CBP to meet the high demand for membership in Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, and FAST.”

To be eligible for the remote interview pilot, TTP members must:

Be conditionally approved for a TTP renewal;

Be at least 18 years of age;

Have a photo on file with CBP that was taken (1) within the past 10 years, and (2) after the applicant was 14 years of age; and

Have previously submitted fingerprints to CBP.

To schedule a remote interview, eligible applicants may log into their TTP dashboard and select the “Scheduling Your Remote Interview” link. CBP recommends that applicants verify their e-mail address of record by using the “Edit Profile” link prior to scheduling a remote interview. Doing so will ensure that the applicant receives appointment details and reminders.

CBP will use Zoom for government videoconferencing software to conduct the remote interviews. Applicants should ensure that their computer, tablet, or smartphone has a working microphone and camera, and that their device is capable of running the Zoom platform prior to scheduling their interview appointment.

Applicants who schedule remote interviews will be able to access a virtual waiting room up to 15 minutes prior to their scheduled interview time through their TTP dashboard or the CBP OneTM Mobile Application, available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Interviews will take approximately 15 minutes. Applicants should be prepared to show the following documents during their remote interview:

A valid passport. Applicants should bring all of their current passports to the interview so the information can be added to their file.

Documents providing proof of residency. Such proof may include a driver’s license, mortgage statement, rental payment statement, or utility bill that features the applicant’s current home address.

A permanent residence card (if applicable).

CBP continues to offer in-person interviews at TTP enrollment centers located in the U.S. Conditionally approved first time Global Entry applicants may continue to schedule in-person interviews at enrollment centers through their TTP dashboard or Enrollment on Arrival, which CBP now offers to arriving international passengers at 65 airports. Applicants must observe local COVID-19 health and safety guidelines when completing in-person enrollment interviews.

Trusted Traveler Programs support CBP’s mission of securing U.S. borders while facilitating lawful travel and trade. These innovative programs allow more than 9 million pre-approved, low-risk travelers to bypass traditional CBP inspection lines and receive expedited processing when entering the United States.

Read more at CBP

