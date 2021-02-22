CBP Launches Mobile App to Streamline Lawful Travel to United States

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has built a mobile application to serve as the single point of entry for travelers and stakeholders to access CBP mobile applications and services.

Through a series of intuitive questions, the app will guide users to the appropriate services based on their particular needs, such as reporting their arrival, completing documents, or making appointments for CBP services. The CBP One™ Mobile App will provide travelers, in particular, an opportunity to streamline their travel into the United States by providing information before or upon their arrival or departure. It also increases transparency for CBP stakeholders through online access to service requests, live status updates, and direct chat capabilities.

“CBP has designed a one stop portal of its mobile applications and services that will offer travelers a secure and convenient option to provide information related to their arrival to or departure from the United States,” said Diane J. Sabatino, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “CBP has performed a comprehensive review of its services to determine how we can successfully leverage emerging technology to add an extra layer of security and efficiency while supporting the travel recovery efforts.“

CBP One™ has begun the rollout of its features, starting with the ability for brokers and carriers to schedule inspections for perishable cargo and travelers to apply for an I-94, view an existing I-94 or their previous travel history for the last five years, and check land border wait times from their mobile device. Additional services planned for future releases include pleasure boat reporting, the ability to apply and update a cruising license, view the status of a Trusted Traveler Program application, and schedule CBP services for commercial vessel arrivals and non-perishable cargo exams.

The CBP One™ Mobile App is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Travelers can download the free CBP One™ app on their web-enabled smart device and must create a login.gov account to access the services. Travelers who already have a login.gov account should sign into their existing account.

Find out more at CBP.

