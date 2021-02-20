CBP Makes Two Apprehensions Through Facial Biometrics at Canada Preclearance Locations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently made apprehensions in Toronto and Vancouver, immediately following the implementation of Simplified Arrival, an enhanced international arrival process using facial biometrics, which began in Canada earlier this month.

In Toronto, CBP officers identified a facial mismatch of a Canadian citizen attempting to travel to the United States. Upon further inspection, CBP officers uncovered that the traveler attempted to use her sister’s passport for entry into the United States. The imposter was denied admissibility and turned over to Canadian authorities.

In Vancouver, during the Simplified Arrival process, CBP Officers identified a traveler who had been a previous deportee from the United States. A secondary inspection further uncovered that the traveler had claimed asylum in Canada, but did not have a valid travel waiver, nor did he have permission to reapply for admission into the United States. The traveler was processed for withdrawal from the United States and returned to Canada.

“These apprehensions are a prime example of our skillful officers and their dedication to efficient and secure travel,” said Clint Lamm, CBP Director of Field Operations. “Simplified Arrival helps enhance our officers’ tool kit, enabling them to perform at an even higher level of professionalism to provide a better experience for the traveling public and secure the nation.”

Simplified Arrival deployment has begun at Toronto Pearson International Airport and will continue at Vancouver International Airport, Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, and Calgary International Airport in February. Upcoming deployments at Edmonton International Airport, Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Ottawa/Macdonald–Cartier International Airport and Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport will be announced in the future.

