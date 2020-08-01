CBP Officers at Chicago O’ Hare Stop Criminal Wanted for Murder

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Unit at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) arrested a 44-year-old male U.S. citizen who had an active felony warrant from New York for homicide, murder in the second degree.

Johnny Ljucovic arrived in Chicago from Poland, Monday, July 27, when CBP officers confirmed he was an exact match to an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) arrest warrant out of New York City. He was immediately detained and arrested after disembarking his flight.

“CBP officers frequently collaborate with other law enforcement agencies throughout the country and internationally to ensure criminals are not able to freely walk the streets,” said Ralph Piccirilli, Acting Assistant Area Port Director, Chicago. “Our officers have the responsibility to identify wanted fugitives at our ports of entry and take the necessary law enforcement action.”

The NCIC is a centralized automated database designed to share information, such as outstanding warrants, among law enforcement agencies. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have previously arrested individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.

