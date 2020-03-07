CBP Officers Detect Fraudulent U.S. Passports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Boston Logan International Airport arrested a citizen of the Dominican Republic who falsely claimed to be a returning U.S. citizen and who was in possession of a fraudulent passport.

On March 4, CBP officers interviewed the 43 year old man as he arrived on a flight from Santiago, D.R. During the inspection process he presented a valid U.S. passport and claimed to be a returning U.S. citizen. CBP officers determined through further investigation that the passport was obtained through fraudulent means and that the traveler was indeed a citizen of the Dominican Republic. The man was deemed inadmissible to the United States and charged with Misuse of a Passport.

Two days prior to the incident at Boston Logan, Wellton Station Border Patrol agents performing immigration inspection duties at the I-8 immigration checkpoint, arrested a Mexican national claiming to be a U.S. citizen. The illegal alien was traveling via Greyhound bus, and was in possession of both an impostor birth certificate and an impostor California state identification card.

Agents referred a Greyhound bus to the secondary inspection area for an immigration inspection. The agents performing the immigration inspection aboard the Greyhound encountered a male subject claiming to be a U.S. citizen who presented a birth certificate and a California state identification card. The subject did not resemble or appear to be the person pictured on the state identification card. Agents removed the subject from the bus to conduct a further investigation while the bus was allowed to continue on its destination. Upon questioning, the subject did not speak English and necessitated being taken in for biometric analysis for proper identification.

Agents determined the subject to be a different individual than the one depicted on the documents in his possession. The subject then admitted to being illegally present in the United States. While being processed, the subject stated that he purchased the two fraudulent documents for the equivalent of $100 while the subject was in Mexico. Furthermore, records checks revealed the subject had a prior immigration removal and, in October of 2019, was found to be in possession of a stolen permanent resident card.

CBP said this illegal alien is a 32-year-old male from Michoacán, Mexico. He is being charged for identity theft.

On average, CBP officers intercepted 18 fraudulent documents and refused admission to 790 travelers every day at Ports of Entry across the United States last year.

