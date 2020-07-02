CBP Postpones Reopening of Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Centers

CBP decided on July 1 to postpone the previously announced reopening of Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Centers until at least August 10, 2020 to ensure the health and safety of program applicants.

The decision was made in consultation with CBP health and safety experts who are closely monitoring the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in several states. CBP’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of the American people.

Trusted Traveler Programs applicants who scheduled interviews at enrollment centers in July and early August must reschedule their appointments on or after August 10 by logging into their Trusted Traveler Programs account and using the online scheduling tool.

CBP reminds the public that the agency took measures earlier this year to minimize the impact of the temporary enrollment centers closure on Trusted Traveler Program applicants. Each applicant now has 485 days from the date that CBP conditionally approves his or her application to complete the enrollment process. In addition, CBP will extend for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires.

CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival program will remain operational. This program is the best option for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the enrollment process without pre-scheduling an interview at an enrollment center.

Read more at CBP

