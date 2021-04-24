CBP Reaches Border Security Agreement With Paraguay

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and National Customs Directorate of Paraguay reached an agreement on April 23 to help Paraguay secure its borders through the implementation of the Automated Targeting System-Global traveler screening system, or “ATS-G.”

“The United States and Paraguay enjoy a close partnership in security cooperation,” said Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy Joseph Salazar. “The ATS-G platform will enable the United States and Paraguay to continue safely building the economic, security, and cultural ties at the heart of our longstanding friendship.”

CBP’s ATS-G software improves how travelers flying in and out of a country are screened, helping identify high-risk travelers such as smugglers or foreign terrorists. To help Paraguay implement the program, the Bureau of Counterterrorism of the U.S. Department of State and the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program of the U.S. Department of Justice will provide essential computer hardware and software to Paraguay’s National Customs Directorate. The equipment will arrive in Paraguay in the coming weeks.

“With a broad mission that includes border security, as well as facilitating lawful trade and travel, CBP is acutely aware of the importance of engaging our international partners and stakeholders,” stated William A. Ferrara, Executive Assistant Commissioner of the CBP Office of Field Operations.

The Government of Paraguay and U.S. Customs and Border Protection signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in April 2018 that was the first step in bringing ATS-G to Paraguay. The agreement reached today establishes individual and organizational data security responsibilities that enable ATS-G to be fully implemented.

Read the announcement at CBP

