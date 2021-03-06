CBP Removes Global Entry Privileges From Two Travelers at Baltimore Washington International

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport revoked two Global Entry members’ privileges this week for violating U.S. narcotics possession laws.

Global Entry allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. CBP randomly inspects trusted travelers to ensure continued compliance with the programs’ terms and conditions. Violations will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

On March 3, CBP officers revoked the Global Entry status from a woman who was in possession of a collection of various DEA Schedule II and IV pills that were not prescribed to her. Two days earlier, officers revoked the Global Entry status of a man and assessed him a $500 Zero Tolerance penalty after more than three grams of marijuana was discovered in the man’s baggage. The former trusted traveler also possessed THC gummies and magic mushroom-infused chocolate. CBP narcotics detector dog Pike initially alerted to the man’s baggage. Pike was responsible for another traveler losing their Global Entry privileges when he detected marijuana in a golf bag in January.

CBP is not identifying either of the traveler caught in March because they were not criminally charged.

“Customs and Border Protection places a significant measure of trust in Global Entry members to comply with all U.S. laws. Trusted traveler status cannot be used as a license to smuggle illicit items or to deliberately violate our nation’s laws,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

Read more at CBP

