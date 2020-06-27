CBP to Begin Reopening Trusted Traveler Enrollment Centers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to reopen Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers in early July. The reopening plans were developed in consultation with CBP health and safety experts to include measures that minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to the novel coronavirus.

Beginning July 6, conditionally approved Global Entry, SENTRI and U.S.-Mexico FAST applicants will be able to complete in-person interviews at most Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers in the United States. Applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance by logging into their accounts on the Trusted Traveler Programs website. Interview availability will vary by location. NEXUS and U.S.-Canada FAST interviews at U.S. and Canadian enrollment centers will remain suspended until at least August 10.

CBP is introducing new measures to promote social distancing and protect the health and safety of travelers as enrollment centers reopen. CBP personnel at enrollment centers are now required to wear agency-approved masks when interacting with the public. All applicants and visitors at enrollment centers are required to wear face coverings consistent with CDC recommendations and state and local mandates.

In addition to the new face covering requirements, applicants and visitors at enrollment centers may observe:

Staggered or reduced appointment availability;

The elimination of sign-in sheets and certain other touch points;

Reduced seating in waiting areas;

Plexiglass barriers at service counters; and

Other measures to promote social distancing.

Specific health and safety measures may vary among enrollment centers based upon the physical layout of the facility and other considerations.

CBP will continue to require that all Trusted Traveler Programs applicants submit fingerprints during their interview to complete the enrollment process. CBP is coordinating with its partners to increase the cleaning frequency of surfaces in enrollment centers.

CBP temporarily suspended operations at Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers on March 19 to minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to the novel coronavirus. Enrollment on Arrival has remained operational and that program is the best option for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the enrollment process without pre-scheduling an interview.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)