CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Workshop in Fargo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations would like to announce dates for a Global Entry enrollment event to be held by CBP at the Fargo Airport CBP Office. During this enrollment event, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the Global Online Enrollment System. Any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity needs to start the application process immediately.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Travelers who are approved for the Global Entry Program are processed using biometric identification through a designated kiosk. Global Entry members who utilize the kiosks enjoy expedited processing and greatly reduced wait times when re-entering the United States.

Once applicants receive their conditional letter of approval, they may utilize the online scheduling tool in their Trusted Traveler Program Account to confirm an appointment for the event. Interviews will be conducted during the dates/times listed below:

Interview dates/hours:

Sept. 20, 2021, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Sept. 21, 2021, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Sept. 22, 2021, 8 am – 1 p.m. CDT

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background investigation, and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing. The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership. Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries.

“CBP’s goal for these enrollment events is to partner with local stakeholders to provide safe and convenient venues for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the required interview with a CBP officer,” said Pembina Acting Area Port Director Christopher Misson.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment System at https://ttp.dhs.gov/. With the enrollment event quickly approaching, any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity, needs to start the application process immediately.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre✓™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA Pre✓™ include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

More information on CBP’s Global Entry Program can be found by visiting the Trusted Traveler page on the CBP homepage at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry.

