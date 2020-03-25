CDC Adds New Countries to Level 3 Nonessential Travel Notice

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded its Level 3 nonessential travel notice to include Australia, countries in South America, parts of Asia and the Middle East. These countries are experiencing widespread transmission of COVID-19. The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to all countries in the below list.
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Japan
- Israel
- Malaysia
- Pakistan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Turkey
Travelers returning from these countries should stay home for 14 days after returning from travel, monitor their health, and practice social distancing.
The full list of Level 3 countries, as of March 25, is as follows:
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Ecuador
- European Union
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Israel
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
All returnees from cruise ship travel are also included in the Level 3 notice.