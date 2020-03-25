CDC Adds New Countries to Level 3 Nonessential Travel Notice

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded its Level 3 nonessential travel notice to include Australia, countries in South America, parts of Asia and the Middle East. These countries are experiencing widespread transmission of COVID-19.  The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to all countries in the below list.   

  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Japan
  • Israel
  • Malaysia
  • Pakistan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Turkey

Travelers returning from these countries should stay home for 14 days after returning from travel, monitor their health, and practice social distancing.

The full list of Level 3 countries, as of March 25, is as follows:

  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • China
  • Ecuador
  • European Union
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Kingdom

All returnees from cruise ship travel are also included in the Level 3 notice.

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Go to Top