CDC Adds New Countries to Level 3 Nonessential Travel Notice

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded its Level 3 nonessential travel notice to include Australia, countries in South America, parts of Asia and the Middle East. These countries are experiencing widespread transmission of COVID-19. The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to all countries in the below list.

Travelers returning from these countries should stay home for 14 days after returning from travel, monitor their health, and practice social distancing.

The full list of Level 3 countries, as of March 25, is as follows:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Ecuador

European Union

India

Indonesia

Iran

Israel

Japan

Malaysia

Pakistan

Philippines

Qatar

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom

All returnees from cruise ship travel are also included in the Level 3 notice.

