Changi Becomes First APAC Region Airport to Successfully Complete the Health Measures Audit Program

Changi Airport in Singapore has become the first in the Asia-Pacific region to successfully complete the Airport Health Measures Audit Program.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to dramatically affect passenger traffic at airports around the world but, as the industry begins the long road to recovery, a commitment to the health and welfare of travelers, staff and the public is key.

The Airport Health Measures Audit Program – developed by Airports Council International (ACI) World in partnership with Bureau Veritas – supports airports by addressing their specific risks and reassuring passengers through an on-site audit of their health measures.

By successfully completing the audit, Changi Airport has demonstrated compliance with a harmonized set of measures, aligned with the recommendations of national and international authorities, and can now display the associated SafeGuardTM label.

Changi also successfully renewed its accreditation under ACI World’s Airport Health Accreditation Program, demonstrating that the health measures in place at the airport are aligned with industry best practices.

The SafeGuardTM label addresses specific risks to all places where people live and work, providing a continuous reference to travelers along their journey. It means that teams have been effectively trained on hygiene best practices and assures that protective measures are properly set up and implemented in a transparent way.

For this partnership with ACI, Bureau Veritas has developed a dedicated checklist to cover all the processes of an airport, from management to operations which is deployed through an on-site audit. Health, safety and air transport experts all contributed to the creation of this airport-specific checklist.

Airports that successfully complete the process will be able to display the SafeGuardTM label to communicate this achievement.

