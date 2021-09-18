68.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, September 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation Security
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityCoronavirus

Changi Becomes First APAC Region Airport to Successfully Complete the Health Measures Audit Program

By successfully completing the audit, Changi Airport has demonstrated compliance with a harmonized set of measures, aligned with the recommendations of national and international authorities.

By Homeland Security Today
Singapore Changi Airport (Pixabay)

Changi Airport in Singapore has become the first in the Asia-Pacific region to successfully complete the Airport Health Measures Audit Program.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to dramatically affect passenger traffic at airports around the world but, as the industry begins the long road to recovery, a commitment to the health and welfare of travelers, staff and the public is key.

The Airport Health Measures Audit Program – developed by Airports Council International (ACI) World in partnership with Bureau Veritas – supports airports by addressing their specific risks and reassuring passengers through an on-site audit of their health measures.

By successfully completing the audit, Changi Airport has demonstrated compliance with a harmonized set of measures, aligned with the recommendations of national and international authorities, and can now display the associated SafeGuardTM label.

Changi also successfully renewed its accreditation under ACI World’s Airport Health Accreditation Program, demonstrating that the health measures in place at the airport are aligned with industry best practices.

The SafeGuardTM label addresses specific risks to all places where people live and work, providing a continuous reference to travelers along their journey. It means that teams have been effectively trained on hygiene best practices and assures that protective measures are properly set up and implemented in a transparent way.

For this partnership with ACI, Bureau Veritas has developed a dedicated checklist to cover all the processes of an airport, from management to operations which is deployed through an on-site audit. Health, safety and air transport experts all contributed to the creation of this airport-specific checklist.

Airports that successfully complete the process will be able to display the SafeGuardTM label to communicate this achievement.

Read more at ACI World

Previous articleArmenia and Europol Sign Agreement to Tackle Cross-Border Organized Crime
Next articleHigh-Level Global Aviation Security Symposium Focuses on Resilience and Innovation
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.