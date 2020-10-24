Cherry Capital Airport Opens Temporary TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center

Residents of the Traverse City area will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck® application program inside Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) from Monday, October 26 through Friday October 30.

The temporary enrollment center will be held in the business center just inside the main center entrance of the airport, beside Hertz Rental Car. In response to the coronavirus, cleaning protocols have been increased on high-touch surfaces including door handles, keyboards, counters and chairs. Staff will sanitize their hands between each customer interaction and disinfect surfaces that customers come in contact with regularly.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in the expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their food items in their carry-on bag; laptop in its case; and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and dozens of airlines participate in the program.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should pre-enroll and make an appointment online. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants type in the location “TVC” or postal code “49686” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for “Pop Up: TVC, 10/26-10/30)” and then click “Next.” Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, and individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu. The enrollment center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Passengers do not have to purchase an airline ticket to access the enrollment center.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status.

At the enrollment center, applicants will need to provide fingerprints and proof of citizenship or legal residency and pay the $85 fee, for a five-year membership.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a couple weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

