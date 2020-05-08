Andrew Meany was one of Chicago O’Hare’s founding TSOs.

Chicago O’ Hare TSO Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

Another long-serving TSA Officer (TSO) has sadly passed away after contracting COVID-19.

Andrew Meany, who was an officer at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, contracted the virus in April and passed away on May 4.

Andrew was one of O’ Hare’s founding TSOs, having joined TSA less than a year after the tragedy of 9/11. He quickly mastered passenger screening operations before transitioning to checked baggage screening for many years.

During his nearly 18 years of service to TSA, Andrew humbly and honorably led with dedication and professionalism. He is remembered as a family man, who loved his dogs and collected Elvis and Johnny Cash memorabilia. He was also an avid sports fan and rooted for the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Andrew’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

