Citadel Defense Launches TAK-based Counter Drone Platform for Military, Government, and Emergency Response Teams

Citadel Defense teamed with Syzygy Integration to develop a custom counter drone application for the Department of Defense and federal government agencies. The application accelerates situational awareness and coordinated responses to uncooperative drone activity around critical infrastructure, National Special Security Events (NSSE), military bases, and the border.

Working with government stakeholders, Citadel and Syzygy developed a Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) based counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platform that informs security teams of unwanted drone activity and empowers authorized operators to neutralize threats within their airspace.

Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense explains, “Combining Titan’s artificial intelligence, intuitive user experience and inherently safe countermeasures with the new TAK-based application provides a force multiplying capability needed by resource-constrained teams.”

Citadel is addressing a critical operational need for cost-effective, rapidly deployable, and operator-portable C-UAS solutions that work across the entire defense chain, which includes detecting the drone, classifying it, locating it, and safely neutralizing it with a low-collateral effector. The solution is rolling out to military and federal customers throughout 2021.

Titan’s mission planning application provides warfighters, federal agents, and law enforcement the ability to locate the drone, find the pilot or safely neutralize an immediate threat when kinetic effectors are not practical or allowed.

The solution uses secure messaging, cross-agency collaboration tools, and a cloud-based infrastructure for anytime, anywhere access.

“We are excited to have Titan fully integrated into the SNAP ecosystem. This capability enables real-time C-UAS intelligence and mitigation of unwanted drone activity from anywhere in the world. This capability helps first responders and government agents respond quickly and more safely,” said Wesley Mitchell, President of Syzygy.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)