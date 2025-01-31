Coast Guard, Navy Assisting in Search and Recovery Following Crash Over Potomac

Search efforts continue in the Potomac River after an American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew on board collided in midair with an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

District of Columbia fire and emergency officials said Thursday morning 28 bodies have been recovered from the river. Officials said they do not expect any passengers or crew survived, with efforts switching to recovery on Thursday.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with local, state and federal agencies in response to the collision, which occurred at 8:47 p.m., as the regional passenger jet from Wichita, Kan., descended for landing. The Army helicopter was on a training flight from nearby Fort Belvoir, Va.

