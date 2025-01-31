46 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 31, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityMaritime SecurityFederal/State/Local

Coast Guard, Navy Assisting in Search and Recovery Following Crash Over Potomac

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon/ U.S. Coast Guard

Search efforts continue in the Potomac River after an American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew on board collided in midair with an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

District of Columbia fire and emergency officials said Thursday morning 28 bodies have been recovered from the river. Officials said they do not expect any passengers or crew survived, with efforts switching to recovery on Thursday.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with local, state and federal agencies in response to the collision, which occurred at 8:47 p.m., as the regional passenger jet from Wichita, Kan., descended for landing. The Army helicopter was on a training flight from nearby Fort Belvoir, Va.

Read the rest of the story at USNI News.

Previous article
Steven Hernandez Appointed Chief Information Security Officer at USAID
Next article
Law Enforcement on the AI Frontier: Seizing the Potential Requires Strong Fundamentals.
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals