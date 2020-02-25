Cuomo Describes Proposal to Restore NYers to ‘Trusted Traveler’ Programs at Airports

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday made public another option to get the Trump administration to restore New Yorkers to “trusted traveler” programs to help them speed through airports security checkpoints, while also issuing a warning to New York law enforcement agencies that might provide full driver’s license data to federal officials.

Cuomo said he offered to provide the driver’s license records that the Trump administration demands, but without any reference to Social Security numbers, which could identify people who are in the country illegally.

Cuomo said he had previously offered this option to federal officials in private meetings and it was rejected.

