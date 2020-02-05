David Cameron’s Bodyguard Leaves Loaded Gun and Passport in Toilet on Commercial Flight, Reports Say

David Cameron’s police bodyguard is under investigation after reports emerged that he left a loaded handgun and the former British Prime Minister’s passport in the toilet on a commercial flight.

The Metropolitan Police told CNN it had launched an investigation into the incident, which delayed takeoff and reportedly caused panic among passengers on a British Airways flight from New York to London’s Heathrow airport on Monday.

A passenger found the gun in the toilet and alerted crew, leading the captain to confirm to the cabin that a gun had legally been brought aboard the flight, newspapers including the Daily Mail and The Sun reported, citing eyewitnesses.

