Des Moines International Gets New Credential Authentication Technology

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Des Moines International Airport is now using new technology that confirms the validity of a traveler’s identification and confirms their flight information in near real time.

“The new credential authentication technology (CAT) unit enhances our detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent driver’s licenses, passports and other forms of ID at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said John Bright, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Iowa. “The credential authentication system will also confirm the passenger’s flight status in near real time through a secured connection. As an added bonus, use of the system helps reduce touchpoints during the pandemic.”

A CAT unit consists of the passport reader, an ID card reader, a Federal personal identity verification ID card reader, a monitor, a stand and a UV light.

Passengers should approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and insert their ID into the scanner for authentication, thus reducing a touch point. Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass (electronic or paper), reducing a second touchpoint. Instead, they should hold up their boarding pass to the TSA officer for visual inspection. The CAT unit will verify that the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day; however, a boarding pass may be requested for travelers under the age of 18 and/or those with ID issues.

Even with TSA’s use of CAT, travelers still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

This technology will enhance detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents at the security checkpoint.

CAT units authenticate several thousand types of IDs including passports, military common access cards, retired military ID cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, U.S. visas and driver’s licenses and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments.

It is critical that travelers have their REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or other acceptable form of identification by the October 1, 2021, deadline. The CAT units will not accept a driver’s license after this date if it is not REAL ID-compliant.

