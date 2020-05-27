DHS Adds Brazil to List of Countries for COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Based on a recommendation by DHS and its intergovernmental partners, such as the Centers for Disease Control, President Trump signed a proclamation on May 24 and amended on May 25 suspending the entry into the U.S. of any foreign nationals who were present in Brazil during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States.

This travel restriction applies to flights departing after 11:59 pm Eastern Daylight Time on May 26.

“As we reopen the U.S. economy, the Trump administration is continuing to take aggressive measures to protect the American people from COVID-19,” said Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf. “By adding Brazil to the list of travel-restricted nations based on a careful and thorough analysis of data, we are proactively mitigating another risk factor to our communities. While this may be disruptive to some travelers, action is needed to protect the public from further spread of the virus.”

Brazil will be added to a list of travel-restricted countries currently including Iran, China, and most European countries, which have all been highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

American citizens, legal permanent residents, and their immediate families who are returning home after recently visiting Brazil or other travel-restricted countries may still reenter by going through a process for enhanced medical screenings at specially designated airports. To accommodate the inclusion of Brazil, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are being added to the existing list of airports currently receiving flights from travel-restricted nations, bringing the total to the below 15 airports:

Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Florida

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Texas

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where passengers will have random temperature checks and be asked about their medical history, current condition, and contact information for their local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and where they should immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.

