DHS Awards $4.2 Million to U.S. Small Business for Homeland Security R&D

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced the award of 29 competitive research contracts to 25 small businesses across the United States to participate in Phase I of the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. Each project will receive up to $150,000 from the DHS SBIR Program to conduct proof-of-concept research over a five-month period to address specific homeland security technology needs.

“Investing in private sector innovation is a key factor in helping DHS keep pace with emerging threats and security challenges facing our nation,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “The DHS SBIR Program provides the opportunity for S&T to partner with small businesses in advancing unique and innovative capabilities that address complex DHS technology needs.”

“Innovative small businesses are vital contributors to the DHS mission,” said Dusty Lang, DHS SBIR Program Director. “This is a great opportunity for the awardees of these Phase I SBIR contracts to explore the concept feasibility of the ideas they proposed.”

The topics for the DHS SBIR FY21 Solicitation, released in December 2020, were developed by S&T to address the research and development needs of DHS operational components and homeland security end users. The 29 contracts were awarded in the following topics:

Non-Invasive Breathalyzer Detection System to Screen for Presence of Viral Respiratory Infections N5 Sensors (Rockville, MD) Lynntech, Inc (College Station, TX) Triton Systems, Inc (Chelmsford, MA)

5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E Coexistence for Secure Federal Networks Palindrome Technologies (Hazlet, NJ) Intellisense Systems, Inc. (Torrance, CA) ANDRO Computational Solutions (Rome, NY)

Improved Curved Transparent Ceramic Structural Components Optipro Systems LLC (Ontario, NY) Surmet, Corp (Burlington, MA) Optimax Systems, Inc. (Ontario, NY)

Vehicle Infectious Diseases Protection Karagozian & Case (Glendale, CA) MagPlasma Inc (Troy, MI) Progressive Engineering Services LLC (Bulverde, TX)

Amphibious Extreme Terrain Vehicle (XTV) for Ice Rescue Newton Innovations (Marion, IL) Triton Systems, Inc (Chelmsford, MA)

Artificial Intelligence to Augment the 911 Telecommunicator Function Sage Analysis Group, Inc (Cambridge, MA) SecureLogix (San Antonio, TX) Intellisense Systems, Inc (Torrance, CA) Spectronn (Holmdel, NJ)

Software Supply Chain Identification for Compiled Binary Executables Cybernet Systems Corporations (Ann Arbor, MI) ObjectSecurity LLC (San Diego, CA) Oceanit Laboratories, Inc (Honolulu, HI) Orang Labs (Columbia, MD)

Intelligent Document Design: Combating Industry Trends Incentivizing Weak Security Intelligent Payload Solutions, Inc (Colorado Springs, CO)

High Throughput Non-Ionizing Screening Capability for Identifying Contraband Spectrohm Inc (Tysons Corner, VA) Quantum Ventura (San Jose, CA) Spectrum Photonics, Inc (Honolulu, HI)

Screening Sensor Technology as Part of Passenger Checked Luggage N5 Sensors (Rockville, MD) Triton Systems, Inc (Chelmsford, MA) LytEn (San Jose, CA)



At the completion of Phase I, awardees will be eligible to submit proposals for a Phase II award. The objective of Phase II is to continue research and development efforts toward a demonstrable prototype.

For more information on the DHS SBIR Program visit the program portal https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov or contact [email protected].

For more information on S&T’s innovation programs and tools, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/work-with-st.

