DHS Blue Campaign Announces Partnership with American Airlines

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is pleased to announce a new industry partnership between the DHS Blue Campaign – the unified voice for DHS’s efforts to combat human trafficking – and American Airlines.

January is also recognized as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. While the fight to combat human trafficking exists year-round, January provides an opportunity to reaffirm shared commitment to end this heinous crime.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign is excited about its partnership with American Airlines. The airline provides human trafficking awareness training to nearly 60,000 team members, including flight attendants, pilots and customer service team members. This partnership is an invaluable opportunity to educate the public about the crime of human trafficking, how to recognize the indicators of trafficking when it happens, and what they can do to report it,” said Trent Frazier, Executive Director of the Office of Campaigns and Academic Engagement.

Through the partnership, American and the Blue Campaign will work together to raise awareness of human trafficking by sharing awareness materials, engaging in events and public awareness campaigns, and amplifying a shared anti-trafficking message.

“We’re proud to fortify our company’s efforts to combat human trafficking by joining up with the Blue Campaign,” said Nate Gatten, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for American. “With the force of partnership, we know we can better raise awareness and more effectively prevent human trafficking ― an awful crime that happens all too often and affects far too many. American is eager to contribute to a solution in any way we can, and we’re looking forward to being involved with this unified, respected initiative.”

In addition to building vital partnerships which enhance public awareness efforts, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently released its first-of-its-kind Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking, the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor, and Child Sexual Exploitation. Importantly, this document articulates the Department’s priorities over the next five years to more effectively and efficiently combat the growing threat of these illicit activities to our Homeland.

