DHS Says No Plans for Vaccine Passports, Clarifies Mayorkas’ Comments

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday said “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

Earlier Friday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the U.S. is “taking a very close look” at the possibility of requiring vaccine passports for international travel.

“We’re taking a very close look at that, you know, one of our principles that has guided us throughout this pandemic is the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and making sure that any passport that we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised,” Mayorkas said.

