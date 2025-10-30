DOT Halts 13 Mexican Airline Routes, Citing Violations of Bilateral Aviation Agreement

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has issued a new order cancelling all combination service between the United States and Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU). The cancellation will slash 13 current or planned routes by Mexican carriers into the United States. Secretary Duffy’s order also freezes any growth of Mexican carriers’ combination services between the United States and Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX).

The Department says they understand that the government of Mexico’s continued non-compliance may impact travel plans for American citizens. Passengers should contact their carrier for specific re-accommodation information.

In addition to these actions, Secretary Duffy is also proposing a prohibition of Mexican passenger airlines from transporting belly cargo between MEX and the United States. This action would take effect 108 business days after it is finalized.

The flights that DOT has now disapproved include:

An Aeromexico service between MEX and San Juan;

A Volaris service between MEX and Newark;

Viva Aerobus’s proposed services between NLU and AUS, JFK, ORD, DFW, DEN, IAH, LAX, MIA, and MCO;

Aeromexico’s current services between NLU and Houston and McAllen;

The full orders can be read HERE and HERE.

The original announcement can be found here.