Dulles CBP Officers Seize Smoking Bongs

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have seized nearly $143,000 in smoking bongs in an air cargo shipment at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The shipment consisted of 41 boxes that contained 8,387 glass and silicone smoking pipes and bongs. Federal law prohibits the importation of drug paraphernalia. The shipment was destined to an address in Los Angeles County, California.

Officers worked with CBP’s Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center for Excellence and Expertise, who appraised the shipment at $142,495.

