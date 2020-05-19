EasyJet Hack Leaves 9 Million Customer Details Exposed

EasyJet announced on Tuesday that it has suffered a major cyber attack from a “highly sophisticated” source.

The budget European airline, which has seen its fleet grounded by coronavirus, said the unauthorized access to its systems had been closed off.

An investigation by the airline revealed that 9 million customers had their email addresses and travel details accessed, while 2,200 customers had their credit card details exposed. Affected customers will be contacted in the next few days, EasyJet said.

