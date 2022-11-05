Edmonton International Airport Introduces Security Pre-Booking

Passengers at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) traveling through the Domestic and International Terminal will now be able to pre-book their spot in Central Security using a new tool called YEG EXPRESS.

“Security screening plays an integral role in keeping our passengers and employees safe,” said Steve Maybee, VP, Operations, Infrastructure and Corporate Communications at YEG. “While safety and security are always our top priority, we aim to make the experience as convenient as possible. We look forward to having YEG EXPRESS to help minimize wait times and maximize time spent shopping, dining and relaxing before you board your plane.”

With YEG EXPRESS, passengers can reserve a timeslot at Central Security and jump to the front of the line. Appointments can be scheduled online in advance or at the airport upon arrival. Passengers can book their spot in Central Security up to 72 hours before their departure, up until 1 hour, 15 minutes before their scheduled flight. Passengers traveling with any airline will have access to this program free of charge and may bring up to 10 guests with them for the booking.

Reservations will be limited and only available during the peak times of 4:30 am – 8:30 am, daily; and 2 pm – 6 pm, daily. More spots will become available as the program progresses.

YEG will launch this tool alongside other Canadian airports, including Calgary (YYC), Montreal (YUL), Toronto (YYZ) and Vancouver (YVR) to create consistency and improve the passenger experience across Canadian airports. YEG EXPRESS is an optional program, and regular Central Security line-ups will remain available.

