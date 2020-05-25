Emirates Airline Introduces Free Hygiene Kits for Passengers as Flights Resume

Emirates airline has unveiled its measures for safe operations in the new era of travel. As flights resume, Emirates has introduced complimentary hygiene kits to be given to every passenger upon check-in at Dubai International Airport and on flights to Dubai. The kits comprise masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer.

In addition, gloves and masks are mandatory for all customers and employees at the airport in Dubai, while only masks are mandated on Emirates flights. On arrival at the airport, thermal scanners at various areas monitor the temperatures of all passengers and employees. Physical distancing indicators have been placed on the ground and at waiting areas to help travellers maintain the necessary distance at check-in, immigration, boarding and transfer areas.

The airport team has also installed protective barriers at each check-in desk and immigration counter to provide additional safety reassurance to passengers and employees during interaction over the counter.

Customers traveling through Dubai International Airport and transferring onto another flight, will go through thermal screening upon disembarkation. Transfer desks at the airport have also been installed with protective barriers as a precautionary measure. Airport staff, dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) will direct customers from a safe distance for extra assistance. Customers will be given an additional hygiene kit at the gate before boarding their connecting flight.

Emirates’ boarding sequence has been staggered and passengers board by row, from the last row to the first, in small numbers. The waiting area has also been modified to ensure all customers observe social distancing. Emirates boarding agents, dressed in PPE, will facilitate the boarding sequence. The boarding gates are deep cleaned and disinfected after the boarding of every flight.

All cabin crew on board will be fully kitted out in PPEs and Emirates has added a cabin service assistant (CSA) to the crew complement on flights over 1.5 hours. The CSAs will ensure lavatories are cleaned at frequent intervals of every 45 mins. Each lavatory has been equipped with sanitizing soap and hand washing instructions.

To minimize the risk of infection by touch, magazines and print reading material will not be available. In premium classes, single use menus and wine lists will be provided to passengers. Comfort items such as mattresses, pillows, blankets, headphones and toys will be hygienically sealed. Emirates will resume its service with hot meals using cutlery that is sterilized before each use.

Cabin baggage must be checked-in, and customers can only bring essential items such as a laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items on board. Customers should bring their own pens to fill out the Health Declaration Forms required for some destinations.

Emirates’ modern aircraft cabins have been fitted with advanced HEPA air filters which remove 99.97% of viruses and eliminate dust, allergens and germs from cabin air. After its journey and on landing in Dubai, each aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes.

To safeguard its employees, Emirates’ flight and cabin crew are provided with cars for pick up and drop off at their home at the beginning and end of their duty. Operating crew check in for their rostered flights in a dedicated crew airport facility before being transported to the aircraft. Layovers in destination cities have been reduced where possible and on long-haul flights, where layovers are necessary, crew are put up in individual rooms in hotels. On return to Dubai, where all Emirates cabin crew are based, COVID-19 tests are carried out for all crew. Every crew member has been mandated a 14-day quarantine in their homes after every flight, unless they are on duty.

Read more at Emirates

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)