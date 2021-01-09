Eppley Airfield Now Using Credential Authentication Technology

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Eppley Airfield is now using new technology that confirms the validity of a traveler’s identification (ID) and confirms their flight information in near real time.

“The technology we’ve now installed at the Eppley Airfield checkpoint enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent ID such as driver’s licenses and passports at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said Michael Fowler, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Nebraska. “The system also has the added capability of confirming the passenger’s flight status in near real time through a secured connection.”

Passengers should approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and hand their ID to the TSA officer, who will insert it into the device. Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass (electronic or paper), thus reducing a touchpoint. The credential authentication technology (CAT) unit will verify that the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day; however, a boarding pass may be requested for travelers under the age of 18 and/or those with ID issues.

Even with TSA’s use of credential authentication technology, travelers still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

