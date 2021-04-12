Erie International Opens Pop-Up TSA PreCheck Application Center

Residents of the Erie area and northwestern Pennsylvania region will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck® application program inside Erie International Airport from May 3 to 7, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center.

TSA PreCheck is more valuable than ever during the pandemic because it reduces touchpoints, and as individuals make plans to travel again, this is an ideal time to enroll in the program. The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and dozens of airlines participate in the program.

The “pop-up” application center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. from Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7. Travelers need only to make an appointment online (appointments are being taken now) and complete their enrollment in-person. Appointments are preferred to help ensure social distancing and to allow staff time to disinfect touch surfaces between appointments, however walk-ins are welcome between scheduled appointments after disinfecting takes place. The airport is a convenient location to enroll in the popular program and the enrollment site will be held near the car rental area of the terminal.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should make an appointment online and pre-enroll. It typically only takes 10 minutes to pre-enroll. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants type in the location “Erie, PA” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for “Erie Pop-Up.” Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, but individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a couple weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

