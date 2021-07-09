EVA Air Launches Digital Health Passport on SFO and LAX Flights

EVA Air has launched a digital health passport application on flights between Taipei and both San Francisco International (SFO) and Los Angeles International (LAX).

Using the app, travelers will be able to securely verify their COVID-19 test results with EVA from laboratories approved by local health authorities. They will benefit from fast-track channels in San Francisco and Los Angeles, while retaining the privacy of their personal health data. Deployments of the ICC AOKpass have already involved 13 countries and over 500 flights.

EVA Air commented, “Starting this March, we started working with digital-solution-provider Affinidi and joining Singapore and Malaysia in a pilot program. In order to extend the service, we are delighted to be launching another pilot of this leading solution. It is vitally important that our passengers’ health is protected, their data is secure and they have a convenient travel experience. ICC AOKpass supports all these three key aims and the pilot will be assisted by our trusted medical partner, MedAire. By running a six-week pilot we will be able to see the consistent benefits to our passengers.”

“We firmly believe that digital health credentials will play a vital role in the recovery of international air travel,” said San Francisco International Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “We are pleased that EVA Air has chosen SFO as a location to test the ICC AOKpass solution, and we will continue to pursue partnerships like this which point the way towards the future of healthy air travel.”

“Global collaboration and new technology are paving the way for passengers to quickly and efficiently verify their COVID-19 test status and safely return to the skies,” said Los Angeles World Airports Chief Executive Officer Justin Erbacci. “LAX is pleased to work with EVA Air and AOKpass to deploy this new innovation, which supports the safe reopening of international travel and provides a secure and efficient experience for those who must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.”

Under current regulations, travelers to and from Taipei Taoyuan International Airport are required to take a PCR test for COVID-19 72 hours prior to departure. With the ICC AOKpass, EVA Air passengers are able to store their PCR test results digitally on their mobile devices for later verification at the airport. The ICC AOKpass management system completes this verification using a global, blockchain-based network ensuring all test results are genuine, valid, and in line with government regulations.

