FAA and AUVSI to Host Virtual Drone Symposium

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will co-host Episodes III and IV of the virtual FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Symposium – Remotely Piloted Edition. The theme for this year’s virtual event is “Above and Beyond” and will take place on June 9-10, 2021, and September 14-15, 2021.

Interested parties can register to join the conversation as experts from industry, academia, international aviation authorities, and the U.S. government discuss key areas for the future of the drone community – including the operations over people rule, remote identification, airspace authorizations, waivers, the part 107 small UAS rule, changes in hobbyists’ drone operations, and other policies and regulations.

Last year, the symposium went virtual with a two-part event – “Drones. Here for Good.” Episodes I and II focused on UAS traffic management, global harmonization, the UAS Integration Pilot Program and public safety operations.

This year Episode III, scheduled for June 9-10, will concentrate on international operations, STEM, public safety operations, recreational drone operations, and commercial drone operations. Episode IV is scheduled for September 14-15 with a focus on UAS traffic management, technology, the BEYOND program, advanced air mobility, and international operations. Each episode will feature keynote presentations, expert panels, guided and non-guided networking discussions, one-on-one meetings with experts in the FAA UAS Support Center, and informational sessions with live Q&A.

