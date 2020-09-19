FAA Announces Schools for Drone Training Initiative

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that 15 more schools have been selected to participate in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Collegiate Training Initiative (UAS-CTI).

The FAA’s CTI program allows educational institutions to collaborate with the FAA to help students pursue their aviation career goals. The UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers involving UAS, commonly referred to as drones.

The new schools are:

Austin Community College, Austin, Texas

Atlantic Cape Community College, Mays Landing, New Jersey

Big Bend Community College, Moses Lake, Washington

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, Martinsburg, West Virginia

Carroll Community College, Westminster, Maryland

Clark State Community College, Springfield, Ohio

Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida

Fullerton College, Fullerton California

Kansas State Polytechnic, Salina, Kansas

Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia

Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Mitchell Technical College, Mitchell, South Dakota

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Mount Gay, West Virginia

Yavapai College, Prescott, Arizona

The new schools join 26 schools that have already been selected to participate in the program. These previously selected schools are listed below:

Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton, Oregon

Central Oregon Community College, Bend, Oregon

Dakota College, Bottineau, North Dakota

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, FL, Prescott, AZ, and Worldwide Campus

Green River College, Auburn, Washington

Gulf Coast Community College, Panama City, Florida

Hazard Community and Technical College, Hazard, Kentucky

Hinds Community College, Raymond, Mississippi

Idaho State University, Pocatello, Idaho

Indiana State University, Terra Haute, Indiana

Mira Costa College, Carlsbad, California

Mountain Empire Community College, Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Mountwest Community and Technical College, Huntington, West Virginia

Niagara Community College, Sanborn, New York

North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina

Northeastern Technical College, Cheraw, South Carolina

Northland Community and Technical College, Thief River Falls, Minnesota

Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse, Michigan

Oklahoma City Community College, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Palomar College District, San Marcos, California

Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, California

Southwestern College, Chula Vista, California

Tallahassee Community College, Tallahassee, Florida

University of Maine at Augusta, Augusta, Maine

University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota

WSU Tech, Wichita, Kansas

The FAA launched the UAS-CTI program in April 2020. Participating institutions will engage with the FAA, each other, general industry, local governments, law enforcement, and regional economic development entities to address labor force needs. UAS-CTI school graduates will have the knowledge and skills needed to pursue a successful career in a UAS-related field.

Post-secondary institutions with UAS curriculums seeking recognition as UAS-CTI partners may still apply for this distinction. Program guidelines are posted on the FAA website.

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 (Public Law 115-254) required the FAA to establish a CTI program relating to unmanned aircraft and to establish a process to designate consortia of public, two-year institutions of higher education as Community and Technical College Centers of Excellence in Small Unmanned Aircraft System Technology Training.

